QUINCY - A crash that caused a major traffic snarl on SR 281 outside of Quincy early Tuesday injured three people.
Just before 6 a.m., Troopers say 20-year-old Ambrosio Ibanez-Hernandez was traveling north on SR 281 near the Quincy Municipal Airport when he crossed into the opposite lane of travel and hit an oncoming pickup truck driven by 42-year-old Isael Solano of Quincy head-on.
Ambrosio was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, he was hurt as was his passenger, 24-year-old Luis Fernando Ibanez Hernandez. Solano was also injured. All three people were transported to Quincy Valley Medical Center for their injuries.
State Patrol blamed Ambrosio for the crash, saying he was driving erratically and performed ‘unsafe passing.’
Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.
The collision snarled traffic from 6 a.m. to 10:19 a.m.