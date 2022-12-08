ROYAL CITY - An elderly Royal City woman is dead after a two-car crash near Royal City on Thursday.
Washington State Troopers say 71-year-old Kathryn Kannely was traveling westbound in a Toyota Prius on SR 26 about nine miles east of Royal City when the crash occurred.
At about 2:16 p.m., 23-year-old Casandra Espinoza Mendoza was traveling east when Kannely lost control, slid into the opposite lane of travel and hit Mendoza.
Kannely died at the scene and Mendoza was hurt and transported to a hospital for treatment. Troopers say Kannely was going too fast for conditions caused her to lose control.
Alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash.