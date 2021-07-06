WENATCHEE - State troopers in District 6, which includes Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Kittitas and Okanogan counties, made 22 DUI arrests over the three-day Fourth of July weekend.
Trooper John Bryant says from Saturday through Monday, 12 DUI arrests were reported in the Columbia Basin and Grant County area, seven were reported in Kittitas County and the Ellensburg area, and three arrests were made in the Wenatchee Valley.
One DUI arrest was made following a rollover crash on Interstate 90 on Monday about 10 miles west of Ellensburg. Two teenage passengers in the car were injured and taken to the hospital.
The 22 DUI arrests during the holiday weekend this year are more than each of the past three years. In 202, troopers arrested 14 for DUI. Sixteen DUI arrests were reported in 2019 and 14 in 2018, according to Bryant.