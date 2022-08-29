MOSES LAKE - Troopers say a Moses Lake woman sustained only minor injuries despite the condition of her car after colliding with a tractor on I-90 Saturday.
At around 10:30 a.m., State Patrol officials say 33-year-old Brenda Cardenas Acuna of Moses Lake was going westward on I-90 two miles west of SR 17 when she approached a pilot truck and a tractor from behind.
Troopers say Brenda tried to pass the pilot truck but ended up striking it and seconds later, struck the tractor following in front of the first vehicle she hit.
Troopers say Brenda only sustained an ankle injury and was transported for treatment.
Troopers suspected Brenda was under the influence at the time of the crash; she was arrested for DUI.
No one else was hurt.