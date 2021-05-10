MESA - Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck driver from Pasco is recovering after a rollover wreck trapped him in the cab of his truck for two hours.
Sheriff’s officials say the driver was hauling two trailers of grain-based cow feed when he lost control on Road 170 near SR 17 in Mesa.
Deputies say faulty steering was likely to blame for the crash, which occurred at around 7:30 a.m.
After being extricated from the big rig, the driver was airlifted to Kadlec Hospital in Richland with non-life threatening injuries.
The roadway was blocked for several hours as a result of the wreck.
No one else was hurt.