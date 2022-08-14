MOSES LAKE — A semi-truck driver was injured in a rollover crash early Saturday morning on state Route 17 about five miles south of Moses Lake.
Armando I. Burboa Ramirez, 40, was driving a semi south on Road N Southeast when he drove off the road at the Road 2 Southeast intersection, according to the state patrol.
The semi continued into the ditch where it rotated and came to rest on the driver’s side, partially blocking SR 17. The trailer from the semi disconnected during the crash and went onto the highway, blocking all lanes.
The driver was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake.
State troopers say Burboa was speeding. He was cited for speed too fast for conditions, no valid operator’s license and negligent driving.