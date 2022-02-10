Former Republic police chief and gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp has been given a ‘vote of confidence’ by former U.S. President Donald Trump.
Culp lost to Jay Inslee during the 2020 general election; he’s now running for the state’s 4th congressional district, a seat currently occupied by Republican Dan Newhouse.
It’s assumed that Culp will likely be Newhouse’s fiercest opponent in the 2022 mid-term elections. On Wednesday, Culp announced he had received a phone call from Trump and the two conversed for about ten minutes. Culp says Trump informed him that he endorsed him over Newhouse.
Trump also endorsed Culp in the following written statement on his website:
“Loren Culp is running against RINO (Republican In Name Only) Congressman Dan Newhouse in Washington’s 4th District. Newhouse joined the Radical Left Democrats to vote for the Impeachment Hoax, angering his constituents and causing the Republican Party of Washington to totally rebuke him. Loren Culp has protected the great people of Central Washington for years as a highly respected Police Chief. A man of the people, Loren will always defend your personal liberty, our under-siege Second Amendment, Election Integrity, and Law Enforcement. Unlike Dan Newhouse, who is absolutely terrible, Loren will never turn his back on Central Washington, or our Country. Loren Culp has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”
Newhouse, a Sunnyside farmer, served in the state’s House of Representatives from 2003 to 2009 and earned his congressional seat in the 4th District during the general election of 2014. Newhouse has been the 4th District’s congressional representative since 2015.
Others who are vying for the 4th District congressional seat include Libertarian Ryan Cooper, Republican Tracy Wright, Democrat Doug McKinley, independent Evan Jones and Republican Sarena Sloot.