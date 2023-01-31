WASHINGTON D.C. -- 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump provided a potent message about challenging what he refers to as "left-wing gender insanity" in America.
In his video posted on Rumble, Trump referred to gender identity movement as "child abuse," and vowed to stop it if re-elected.
The former U.S. President promised to take action against gender treatments.
According to the National Desk, one of Trump's measure would prohibit "child sexual mutilation." Trump added that he would require the U.S. government to recognize only two genders, male or female.
Trump also addressed a planned effort to end Biden's policies on "gender-affirming care," which include puberty blockers, social affirmation, hormone therapy and gender transition surgery."
"I will declare that any hospital or healthcare provider that participates in the chemical or physical mutilation of minor youth will no longer meet federal health and safety standards for Medicaid and Medicare and will be terminated from the program immediately,” Trump said.
Trump also acknowledged the U.S. education system. Trump says his Department of Education would inform states and schools districts that if any child is told they could be "trapped in the wrong body" so responsible for those remarks would face severe consequences, including civil rights violations for sexual discrimination.
“No serious country should be telling its children that they were born with the wrong gender,” Trump concluded in his announcement of the new policies. “Under my leadership, this madness will end."