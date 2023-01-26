OTHELLO — A 35-year-old man is in jail in connection to a Tuesday arson fire that destroyed a home near Othello.
Adams County Fire District 5, deputies and the fire marshal’s office responded about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday to a reported structure fire in the 600 block of South Danielle Road. Emergency personnel arrived to find a single-wide trailer fully-engulfed in flames, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
The residence was a total loss.
An investigation by the sheriff’s office and fire marshal determined Petronilo Osorio-Mendoza was responsible for the fire. He had reportedly fled the scene before emergency crews arrived.
Osorio-Mendoza was located on Wednesday and taken into custody. He was booked into Adams County Jail for first-degree arson and third-degree assault. The assault stemmed from a reported incident inside a temporary holding area at the sheriff’s office.