MOSES LAKE - Three people were taken into custody early Tuesday morning after reportedly breaking into a Moses Lake business and leading police on a pursuit.
A deputy was patrolling around 3 a.m. and spotted people loading tires into a pickup truck at Commercial Tire on North Frontage Road East. The suspects and pickup truck took off, leading deputies on a pursuit at speeds topping 90 mph, according to the sheriff’s office.
The pursuit continued to near O’Sullivan Reservoir as the suspects reportedly threw items from the truck in an attempt to stop pursuing deputies.
The pickup truck eventually crashed at state Route 262 and Road M Southeast. The driver, 46-year-old Christopher B. Howard, was extricated from the vehicle and was taken to Samaritan Hospital for his injuries in the rollover wreck.
The other two occupants, 26-year-old Andrew Z. Palmen and 26-year-old Rikki Ann Garcia-Lalk, were treated and released from Samaritan.
Deputies are seeking charges of felony eluding, possession of stolen property and trespassing against the three suspects.
Moses Lake police are also investigating possible thefts from Experience Powersports and car dealerships in the area.