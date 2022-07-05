OKANOGAN - Two young boys are in a heap of trouble after allegedly causing over $100,000 in damage at the Okanogan School Building in Okanogan over the weekend.
On Sunday, just before 6 p.m., Okanogan County Sheriff's officials say law enforcement received a report from a resident who heard breaking glass and banging at one the buildings on the school's campus. The building where the commotion was reportedly coming from is known as the 'red building.' The red building contains classrooms.
A deputy responded to the scene and located two 10-year-old boys at a door going into the middle school. The door window was broken and had a hammer hanging in the window. There were multiple windows broken out of the red building. The juveniles had gained access to the classrooms in the red building and caused damage inside the building. Some of the damage included setting off fire extinguishers and turning over shelves. Two of the school districts vehicles were also received damage of broken windows and paint on the vehicles.
The two juveniles were booked into Okanogan County Juvenile detention for Burglary in the 2nd Degree, Malicious Mischief in the 1st degree, and Theft in the 3rd degree.