WENATCHEE — Highway 97A was closed for about four hours Saturday night north of Wenatchee after a DUI-related collision left two people injured.
Juan M. Orrosco Sanchez, 36, was driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla south on Highway 97A when he reportedly crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a 1988 GMC, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The two vehicles came to rest blocking the southbound lane.
Orrosco Sanchez and the driver of the GMC, a 63-year-old Renton man, were both airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for their injuries.
State troopers say Orrosco Sanchez was driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. Troopers are seeking a charge of vehicular assault against Orrosco.