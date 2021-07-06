MOSES LAKE - Two people sustained severe injuries in firework-related incidents at the Moses Lake Sand Dunes.
On Sunday, a man in his 40s was at the dunes and suffered severe damage to his hand when fireworks he was handling detonated, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. The man was airlifted to a Spokane hospital for treatment.
Early Tuesday, also at the sand dunes, a 15-year-old boy was injured when a modified consumer firework he was handling detonated. The boy sustained a severe injury to his hand. He was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.
“The injuries are non-life-threatening, but certainly life-changing,” sheriff’s office officials stated.
Deputies say the two incidents are not related.