OTHELLO - Two people are in custody in connection to a drive-by shooting Wednesday evening near Othello.
Adams County deputies responded to the shooting in the 2100 block of West Shelly Road. Deputies say a residence was struck multiple times by gunfire.
No one was injured in the shooting.
Deputies were able to identify two suspects in the incident.
Eddie Ray Barrajas, 34, was arrested for drive-by shooting, possession of a stolen firearm, reckless driving. Kevin Anthony Morris, 27, was arrested for first-degree attempted murder, drive-by shooting and possession of a stolen firearm. Deputies say additional charges are likely.