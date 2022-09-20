OMAK — Two suspects are in jail on attempted murder charges after Omak police say they fired multiple shots at a person who had interrupted multiple vehicle prowls.
Omak police responded Sunday evening to shots fired at the Community Supported Apartments on Shumway Road. The victim had been shot at several times but was not injured, according to Chief Daniel Christensen.
Officers found two bullets lodged in the exterior wall of an occupied apartment. Shell casings were also recovered at the scene.
The Okanogan County Special Response Team served on search warrant on Tuesday morning at apartments on East Jonathan, next to North Omak Elementary School. The special response team entered the residence and arrested two suspects. Another adult and a juvenile were also detained.
A female suspect booked into jail also has pending charges for burglary in Grant County, along with other pending cases for retail theft and vehicle prowl, according to Omak police. A second suspect in the shooting is from the Seattle area and police say he had only been in Omak for a day before the shooting.
Investigators say the two suspects had intended to “stack bodies in the streets,” and had purchased a pistol to “exact revenge for the death of a family member,” Chief Christensen stated. Christensen added the victim who was shot at was not the person the two suspects were looking for.
The two suspects are booked into Okanogan County Jail for attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm and other charges. The names of the suspects were not released