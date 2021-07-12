EPHRATA - Several fire districts were able to quickly contain two wildfires on Sunday along Dodson Road near Ephrata.
Ephrata firefighters initially responded just before noon to a fire near the wastewater treatment plant in the 13000 block of Dodson Road. While responding, firefighters located a second fire further south on Dodson and Neva Lake Road, prompting a response from Grant County Fire District 13.
Grant County Fire Districts 3 and also responded as multiple homes were in the area of both fires. Dodson Road was also shut down due to smoke over the road.
The Neva Lake Road fire was contained at about 27 acres and the Dodson Road fire burned about 20 acres.
No structures were damaged. The cause of the fires is under investigation.
“These fires take lots of resources to contain and tie up firefighters for many hours to ensure the fire is out,” district 13 stated. “We rely upon our mutual aid partners to help overwhelm the fire early before a prolonged fire occurs. It’s an approach that has paid dividends. With fire conditions in the extreme category area, departments are focused on working as a team to quickly contain fires.”