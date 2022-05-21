OMAK - A Tonasket woman is dead after the car she was riding in collided with another vehicle in a glancing head-on crash Friday afternoon.
Washington State Troopers say at about 2:30 p.m., 38-year-old Gabbriella Garcia Harrison of Loomis was going south on SR 97 between Omak and Tonasket when she lost control and crossed the centerline into the opposite lane of travel. The oncoming vehicle steered to the right to avoid the crash and both vehicles struck each other’s corners, coming to rest in the centerline and northbound ditch.
Gabbriella Garcia Harrison was airlifted to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee and her 24-year-old passenger died.
The driver of the other vehicle, 37-year-old Josh Brown of Loomis was taken to Mid Valley Hospital for treatment.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. It’s unknown if drugs and alcohol were a factor.