MOSES LAKE — Two companies planning to build battery component manufacturing facilities in Moses Lake have each received $100 million from the new Bipartisan Infrastructure Law program.
The U.S. Department of Energy announced Group 14 Technologies Inc. and Sila Nanotechnologies will each receive the grants from the Battery Materials Processing and Battery Component Manufacturing & Recycling program.
“The historic investments Congress made over the past two years are helping save the next generation battery storage technology challenges right here in Washington,” stated Sen. Maria Cantwell. “These two cutting-edge companies will not only use domestically sourced materials to make electric vehicles more affordable, they will be creating hundreds of high paying jobs that will help transform Moses Lake into an epicenter of clean energy manufacturing.”
Group 14 Technologies, based in Woodinville, plans to invest $223 million to build two 2,000 ton per year commercial manufacturing modules in Moses Lake, producing silicon-carbon composite anodes for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles. The project is expected to create about 300 jobs to construct the facility and an additional 200 jobs for production.
California-Based Sila Technologies is investing $300 million to build out their 600,000 square foot facility in Moses Lake. The new factory will produce enough materials to power 200,000 electric vehicles, making the plan the largest silicon anode production facility in the world. The company plans to hire 150-300 employees through the project’s completion.