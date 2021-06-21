LIND - Less than 27 hours apart, two tanker trucks rolled on SR 395 only three miles apart last week.
On Thursday, a semi hauling hydraulic fluid at around 1:30 p.m. lost control and rolled sending the fluid onto the road.
On Friday at around 4 p.m. about three miles south of Thursday crash, a pickup truck towing a tanker of liquid asphalt rolled spilling its load onto the highway. Each crash happened in the opposite lanes from one another.
iFIBER ONE News reached out to the National Weather Service to find out if winds were a potential factor in the crashes. Meteorologists confirmed that winds were only 11 mph in Lind at the time of the crash on Thursday and were only 6 mph at the time of the crash on Friday.
WSDOT officials don't believe there is any issues with the stretch of road where where the crashes happened and that it was likely just a coincidence. WSDOT officials say driver behavior was likely a factor in both crashes.