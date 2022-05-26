MOSES LAKE - Washington State Troopers are investigating the scene of a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Wheeler Road and SR 17 in Moses Lake.
The wreck happened just before 6:30 p.m. In total, there were two crashes in the same area involving a total of eight vehicles.
Washington State Trooper Jeremy Weber says a truck hauling a trailer with farm equipment was traveling on SR 17 north when the light turned red and he couldn't stop in time. Westbound traffic on Wheeler ended up striking the truck and trailer resulting it to go into oncoming traffic, sideswiping a number of vehicles.
The crash involved six vehicles and shortly after, a two-car crash occurred that was a result of inattention due to the presence of the six-vehicle wreck.
All injuries were minor are no one was transported.
DUI was not a factor in the collision.