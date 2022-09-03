MOSES LAKE - It happened again. The death toll from crashes involving a wrong way drivers within the last week now climbs to three after two people perished late Saturday.
The deaths come after a semi and pickup truck hit each other head-on. Washington State Troopers say a semi was going east on I-90 just before 8 p.m. when a truck traveling west in the eastbound lanes hit the big rig. The driver of the pickup truck is dead and the driver of the semi has died as well. Troopers added that a third passenger vehicle was involved, but intel about that vehicle and its occupants was not divulged.
It happened about 11 miles east of Moses Lake, one mile from the Adams County line.
It’s unknown why the pickup truck was traveling in the wrong direction. Traffic is being diverted off exit 183 at Road Q and South Frontage Road.
The crash comes six days after a teen driver was killed by an intoxicated wrong-way driver in the same general area.