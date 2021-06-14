EPHRATA - Two people are dead, including a toddler after two fatal wrecks in Grant County on Sunday.
At about 8:20 a.m., Grant County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-vehicle wreck in the 3900 block of Frontage Road E between Road E and D NE. 43-year-old Christopher Zufall of East Wenatchee was going east on N. Frontage road when his vehicle drifted across the center line and hit 74-year-old Rosario Ramos-Dominquez of Othello head-on. Ramos-Dominquez was taken to Samaritan Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Zufall and his passenger were treated and released.
The second crash occurred at 3:30 p.m. on Dodson Road N. and Road 4 NW. 34-year-old Lurie Buza of Maple valley was going north on Dodson Road when she hit 22-year-old Edgar Alba of Moses Lake; he was making a left turn onto Road 4 NW from Dodson when he was hit. The crash impacted the side rear where 2-year-old Evalee Sanchez of Moses Lake was seated. Evalee was airlifted to Central Washington Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Buza and her three passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries. In Alba’s vehicle, he, an adult female passenger and a 6-month-old child had non-life threatening injuries. Both children in Alba’s vehicle were in car seats.
Sheriff Tom Jones said, “It was a tragic, heartbreaking day for so many. Please join us in support and heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of those lost yesterday.”
The investigations are being conducted by the GCSO Motor Traffic Unit.