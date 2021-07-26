EPHRATA - A fire at 54 F Street on Ephrata on Sunday claimed the life of two dogs.
Ephrata Fire Chief Jeremy Burns says his department was summoned to the fire scene at around 5:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived, flames were scene shooting out of the kitchen window and a boat was on fire. Burns believes something on the kitchen stove sparked the fire.
The occupants of the home were not around when the blaze started.
The fire spread from the kitchen to the living room, and to the attic. The fire had also melted the siding on a neighboring home and broke a couple of its windows.
Firefighters managed to extinguish the flames after about an hour.
Two dogs died in the blaze, but neighbors managed to get two dogs out of the home.
The home has extensive damage, but isn’t a total loss. The home is insured, but family residing there will be displaced for some time.