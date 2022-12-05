SOAP LAKE — Two drivers were injured in a wreck Sunday afternoon on state Route 28 in Soap Lake.
Liliana J. Villafana, a 62-year-old Ephrata woman, was driving a 2013 Dodge Ram pickup truck south on state Route 17 and came to a stop at the SR 28 intersection. State troopers say she then failed to yield to a 2014 Toyota Prius heading east on SR 28.
The pickup truck struck the front end of the Prius, which came to rest in the northbound ditch. The pickup truck came to a stop blocking the intersection.
Both Villafana and the other driver, a 49-year-old woman, were taken to Columbia Basin Hospital in Ephrata for their injuries.
The state patrol cited Villafana for failing to yield.