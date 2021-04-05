OTHELLO - Washington State Troopers say an Othello man and his passenger are at a hospital in Spokane after being airlifted shortly after a bad crash just north of Othello early Saturday.
Just after 2 a.m., State Patrol officials say 32-year-old Juan Castro of Othello was intoxicated while going north on SR 17.
Officers say Castro failed to make the turn just north of the Novara area, left the road to the right and struck a driveway, sending the vehicle tumbling.
Before the vehicle came to a stop, authorities say Castro’s car struck a tree and landed on its top. Castro and his passenger, 35-year-old Luis Magana of Othello, were hurt to the point where they needed to be airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane after spending a short time at the Othello Community Hospital.
It was later confirmed that Castro had been under the influence and he has been charged with vehicular assault.