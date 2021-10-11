MATTAWA - Two residences were destroyed and a number of vehicles damaged in a Sunday morning fire in Mattawa.
Grant County Fire District 8 responded to the structure fire in the area of South Selkirk Avenue and Seventh Street. The fire had spread to two homes and caught five nearby vehicles and several trees on fire, according to fire officials.
Both homes were destroyed.
No injuries were reported and the occupants of both homes were able to get out safely.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.