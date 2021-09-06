MOSES LAKE - Two people were injured in a rollover crash early Monday morning on state Route 17 in Moses Lake.
Jose L. Juan Cruz, a 24-year-old Moses Lake man, was driving a 2000 Toyota Camry south on SR 17, approaching Stratford road. The man reportedly drove off the road to the right and hit the embankment, causing the vehicle to roll, according to the Washington State Patrol.
State troopers say Juan Cruz was ejected from the car, which came to rest blocking a southbound lane of SR 17. He was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt.
Juan Cruz was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake for his injuries. His passenger, a 20-year-old man, was also injured and taken to Samaritan.
State troopers say Juan Cruz was driving impaired and was cited for DUI.