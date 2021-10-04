BEVERLY - Two people were injured following an early Monday morning collision on state Route 243 near the town of Beverly.
Lynda D. Burts, a 62-year-old Wenatchee woman, was driving a 2014 Mazda CX-5 south on SR 243 and reportedly drifted into the northbound lane, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Burts collided head-on with a 2018 Chevrolet Impala before hitting a 2008 Subaru Legacy. Burts’ vehicle came to rest about 25 feet off the highway.
Burts was injured and airlifted to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. The driver of Chevrolet, a 28-year-old Mattawa woman, had minor injuries. The other driver was not hurt.
The state patrols continues to investigate the collision.