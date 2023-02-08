OTHELLO — Two people were taken to the hospital following a wreck Tuesday evening on state Route 26 in Othello.
Eriberto Camacho, a 27-year-old Othello man, was driving a 2002 Acura MDX east on SR 26, approaching the intersection with South First Street. State troopers say he attempted to turn left onto First Street in front of a westbound 2008 Chevrolet Silverado.
The Acura struck the side of the pickup truck. State troopers reported the truck then rolled into the ditch.
Camacho was not injured. One of his passengers, an 18-year-old Orting woman, was injured and taken to the hospital. She was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the state patrol. Three other passengers in the vehicle were not hurt.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 42-year-old Othello man, was also injured. His passenger, a 51-year-old Othello man, was not injured.
The state patrol says Camacho failed to grant the right of way and any citations are pending.