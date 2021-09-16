CHELAN - Two people were injured in a collision Thursday afternoon in the Knapps Hill Tunnel on Highway 97A south of Chelan.
Paul Maxey, an 84-year-old Wenatchee man, was driving a 2000 Toyota Corolla south through the tunnel when he reportedly crossed the centerline and collided with a northbound 2006 International box truck, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The box truck struck the side of the tunnel wall and came back across the highway, colliding with a southbound 2013 Chevrolet Traverse SUV.
Maxey and his passenger, 85-year-old Pauline Maxey, were both hurt and taken to Chelan Hospital, according to the state patrol.
No other injuries were reported.
Paul Maxey was cited for improper lane travel.
The collision led to the Knapps Hill Tunnel being closed for several hours as state troopers investigated.