QUINCY - A driver and her passenger are hurt after Monday’s two-vehicle wreck on SR 28 just east of Quincy. Troopers say it happened Monday afternoon. John Bryant of WSP says 74-year-old Randall Jimmerson was driving a pickup truck when he struck a full-sized SUV, injuring 55-year-old Themla Vargas and her passenger. Troopers are faulting Jimmerson for the collision. Both Vargas and her passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Jimmerson was unhurt. Traffic was affected by the crash scene for nearly two hours. Further details about the crash are limited until the release of WSP's press memo.
Two injured in two-vehicle wreck near Quincy
- Shawn Goggins
