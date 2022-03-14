wsp

Crash scene

Photo: WSP

QUINCY - A driver and her passenger are hurt after Monday’s two-vehicle wreck on SR 28 just east of Quincy. Troopers say it happened Monday afternoon. John Bryant of WSP says 74-year-old Randall Jimmerson was driving a pickup truck when he struck a full-sized SUV, injuring 55-year-old Themla Vargas and her passenger. Troopers are faulting Jimmerson for the collision. Both Vargas and her passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Jimmerson was unhurt. Traffic was affected by the crash scene for nearly two hours. Further details about the crash are limited until the release of WSP's press memo. 