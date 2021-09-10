OTHELLO - Othello police are investigating two separate stabbings that occurred the evening of Sept. 6.
The incidents occurred between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., according to Othello police.
Officers first responded to the 1000 block of East Hamlet Street after a juvenile was stabbed. The second incident also involved a juvenile stabbing victim in the 700 block of South Seventh Avenue.
Both victims were flown by Life Flight to a Spokane hospital. One victim is in critical condition.
Othello street crimes detectives reportedly learned a suspect lived at a residence in the 800 block of South Highway 24, where a search warrant was served on Wednesday. Carlos I. Sanchez, 21, was taken into custody in connection to the second stabbing and was booked into Adams County Jail for first-degree assault with a deadly weapon.
“These two incidents are believed to be gang related and there is no imminent danger to the public,” Othello police stated.
Police continue to investigate and anyone with information is asked to contact Othello police at 509-488-3314.
The Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team and Adams County Sheriff’s Office assisted in serving the search warrant on Wednesday.