LEAVENWORTH — Two people on a motorcycle were killed in a wreck Thursday night on state Route 207 north of Leavenworth.
A 42-year-old Leavenworth resident and an unidentified person were riding a 2009 Kawasaki motorcycle south on SR 207, just north of Highway 2 at Coles Corner. State troopers say the bike collided with the back of a 1996 Ford F-150 at a high rate of speed.
The two people on the motorcycle died at the scene. Their names have not been released.
The two occupants in the pickup truck were not injured.
The state patrol continues to investigate the collision.