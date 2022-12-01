SPOKANE — Two Lincoln residents pleaded guilty in federal court to fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief funding.
Stephen Murphy, 42, and Stephanie Murphy, 37, both of Davenport, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Spokane to making false, fictitious, or fraudulent claims.
According to court documents and information disclosed during court proceedings, the two schemed together in 2021 to submit three fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) applications for their purported businesses. The two obtained more than $60,000 in COVID relief funding by submitting false information and false tax documentation on three separate occasions, including falsely claiming their business had an annual income of more than $100,000 prior to the pandemic.
The Murphys are set for sentencing on Feb. 22. Each face a maximum of up to five years in federal prison.
The convictions are the most recent obtained by the Eastern Washington COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force launched earlier this year.