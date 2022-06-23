MOSES LAKE — Two men were arrested Wednesday after allegedly threatening to kill a man and robbing him near Moses Lake.
Deputies responded about 11:30 a.m. after a 911 call reporting two suspicious males in the 2300 block of Valley Road. The two men were reportedly running back and forth to their vehicle with items in their hands.
While deputies were arriving to the scene, another 911 call came in from a man who said two men were in his driveway and threatened to kill him. The two suspects reportedly stole the man’s phone and drove off, according to the sheriff’s office.
Moses Lake police responded and located the suspects’ vehicle at a gas station in Cascade Valley. Deputies say the two men ran off but were tracked down after another person called 911.
The two suspects were identified as 40-year-old Kasey Hardy and 33-year-old Michael Padgett Jr, both of Moses Lake. The two were booked into Grant County Jail for second-degree robbery with additional charges pending.
“The Grant County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the concerned citizens for taking the time to report suspicious activity in their neighborhood,” Chief Deputy Josh Sainsbury stated. “The observations by the citizens and teamwork with Moses Lake PD led to the arrests.”