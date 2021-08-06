ROYAL - Two men from Othello died in a collision Thursday afternoon about a mile north of Royal City.
Perfecto Rojas Mejia, 45, was driving a 2004 Nissan Murano SUV south on Road E Southwest. Mejia was stopped at the stop sign at Road 11 Southwest when he reportedly pulled in front of a westbound 2006 Freightliner flatbed. The two vehicles collided in the intersection, according to the sheriff’s office.
The impact caused the Nissan to go off the road and roll onto its driver’s side into an irrigation canal.
Deputies say Mejia died at the scene. His passenger, 58-year-old Romeo Velasquez Diaz, was airlifted to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland where he died.
The driver of the flatbed, 57-year-old Cle Elum resident James Howard Smith, was not hurt.
The sheriff’s office motor traffic unit continues to investigate the crash.