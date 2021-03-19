SPOKANE - Two men have been sentenced to federal prison after admitting to being part of a drug trafficking organization responsible for trafficking fentanyl-laced pills in eastern Washington.
Josue Medina-Perez, 24, and Francisco Delgado, 35, both from Phoenix, Arizona, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. Medina-Perez was sentenced to eight years in prison while Delgado received a 10-year prison sentence, according to court records.
Both men were identified as members of a drug trafficking organization tied directly to Sinoloa Mexico, operating in Arizona. Medina-Perez and Delgado were one of the first major sources of fentanyl-laced pills in eastern Washington and were responsible for transporting and distributing 5,000 to 10,000 pills per week beginning in 2017.
The fentanyl-laced pills are made to appear as prescription medication. Fentanyl is largely responsible for the increase in drug overdoses and deaths in eastern Washington.
“The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington will aggressively prosecute cases involving fentanyl distribution, and the sentence imposed in this case demonstrates that fentanyl dealers will be held accountable for their illegal conduct,” U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Harrington stated.
Drug task forces in both the Wenatchee Valley and Columbia Basin have noted an increase in the presence of the fentanyl-laced pills. Fentanyl is a potent drug that can become fatal with as little as 2 milligrams. Anyone who is exposed to the drug could experience breathing effects, including shortness of breath or not breathing, at a much lower dosage than a usual medical dose.