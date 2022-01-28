MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Health District on Thursday reported two more confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
Grant County is now at 233 virus deaths, with another two deaths pending death certificate review.
The two deaths confirmed Thursday include a Moses Lake man in his 70s and a Moses Lake woman in her 70s. Both deaths occurred in January. One individual was vaccinated while the vaccination status of the other individual was not yet known. The health district says both had underlying health conditions.
There have been a total of seven confirmed virus deaths in January in Grant County.
The health district also reported 1,954 virus cases since Jan. 20. As of Jan. 24, state Department of Health data shows Grant County’s COVID-19 case rate at about 3,100 per 100,000 residents.
As of Thursday, 15 Grant County residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, with patients age ranging from 40s to 90s, according to the health district.