MOSES LAKE - The health district on Thursday reported two more COVID-19 deaths in Grant County.
Grant County is now at 249 confirmed virus deaths, with three additional deaths pending death certificate review, according to the health district.
The two deaths reported Thursday occurred in February. Both were fully vaccinated. The two men were in their 50s and 80s, from Moses Lake and Royal City. The health district says both had underlying health conditions.
As of Thursday, eight Grant County residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, with patient ages ranging from 60s to 80s.
The health district also reported 233 new cases since Feb. 17, a sharp decrease from previous weeks. Grant County’s case rate per 100,000 residents has dropped from about 1,580 case back on Feb. 10 to 634 cases on Feb. 21.