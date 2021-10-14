FRANKLIN COUNTY - Two Moses Lake residents were taken into custody Wednesday evening following a brief high-speed chase in Franklin County.
At about 10:30 p.m., Franklin County deputies located a vehicle on Glade Road traveling at close to 100 mph. Deputies attempted a traffic stop but were unable to catch up the vehicle, which had then hit speeds of 130 mph, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies terminated the pursuit before finding the speeding vehicle abandoned. Deputies say a loaded firearm was in open view inside the vehicle.
A K9 was used to track the two suspects for more than two miles. A 21-year-old Moses Lake woman was arrested for felony eluding, driving with a suspended license and obstructing law enforcement. A 24-year-old Moses Lake man was arrested for a firearm violation and obstruction.