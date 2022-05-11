ELLENSBURG — The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office has added two new four-legged members to its search and rescue team.
K9s Ember, a German shepherd, and Nadja, a wire-haired pointer, were both certified as search and rescue K9s.
“Training a search K9 to be mission ready and deployable is a rigorous process that takes 2-3 years and countless hours, and these handlers did it al on their own time and their own dime,” sheriff’s office officials stated.
For their final test mission, Nadja and her handler Karen Roemer tracked a found a “lost” subject through an urban and wilderness course of 1.4 miles. Ember and handler Katie Ybarra searched 65 heavily-wooded acres to find two “lost” subjects in 45 minutes.
“We appreciate the dedication of these generous, high-energy volunteers and the honed abilities of their K9 partners, ready to work together to help those in need,” officials added.