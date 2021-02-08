QUINCY - Two new espresso stands are set to open this week in Quincy. One of the new espresso stands, R&R Espresso, is set to open on Wednesday. Located next to QMS in Quincy at Central Avenue and SR 28 will be Nohemi Richardson’s second R&R Espresso location. Richardson owns R&R Espresso in George.
“This is my hometown, so that’s where I wanted to have my business,” Richardson told iFIBER ONE News.
Richardson says her espresso stand will be giving away free $100 gift cards. As a gesture to help out local business, Quincy's Pita Pit will buy the first 50 coffees from R&R Espresso. R&R will open for business at 5:30 a.m.
On Friday, Whipped Espresso at Central Avenue and B Street will open its doors at 6 a.m.
“I’ve lived here (Quincy) all my life, I feel just like everyone else, there are not many options for coffee here. Our town is small, but growing very fast so I decided to open in order to meet local demand,” Whipped Espresso Owner Pearl Lopez told iFIBER ONE News. Pearl says she will also be offering breakfast food items besides pastries. Lopez says her business will create at least four local jobs.