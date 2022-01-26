OLYMPIA - Two north-central Washington residents have been named to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Commission.
Dr. John Lehmkuhl, a former research wildlife biologist with the U.S. Forest Service form Chelan County, fills a vacant eastern Washington position on the commission. Lehmkuhl has also served on the WDFW’ Wildlife Diversity Advisory Council since 2015.
“I am honored to be appointed to the Fish and Wildlife Commission,” said Lehmkuhl. “As a life-long hunter, angler and conservationist, and following a career studying many of Washington’s unique and remarkable species and habitats, I look forward to joining other dedicated commissioners to promote our common goal of maintaining healthy and diverse fish and wildlife populations in the state.”
Also appointed to the commission is Melanie Rowland, an environmental attorney from Okanogan County who previously worked for the National Marine Fisheries Service Office of General Counsel to implement the Endangered Species Act for salmonids and marine mammals in the Northwest. Rowland fills one of the at-large positions on the commission.
“I’m honored by this opportunity to serve on the commission,” Rowland said. “Conserving our fish and wildlife and their habitat is a major challenge during these times of climate change and development pressures. I’m eager to help guide WDFW in conservation and providing sustainable recreational opportunities like fishing, hunting, and wildlife watching.”
Lehmkuhl and Rowland were appointed to the commission this week by Gov. Jay Inslee. The WDFW commission is comprised of three members from eastern Washington, three from western Washington and three at-large members.