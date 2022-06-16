WENATCHEE - Wenatchee Police say two of three officers who opened fire and killed 36-year-old Alexander White on the steps of the Living Hope Church on May 7 have been cleared to return to duty. Officers reportedly fired their weapons on White after he shot out the windows of the church and would not comply with their commands.
The Wenatchee Police Department conducted an administrative investigation into whether the officers violated department policy, all three did not; a psychologist had also determined that the trio were mentally fit to return to work.
Officers Corey Fuller and Aly Mustain have already returned to work, but Brian Hewitt remains on leave until the Department of Labor and Industries determines he can return to work as he recovers from his injury post-surgery.
The Special Investigation Unit continues its investigation in determining whether the shooting was legally justified. SIU’s investigation is expected to take several more weeks.
The June 4th Wenatchee Police shooting remains under investigation with all involved officers on administrative leave. The shooting victim, 32-year-old Zachary C. Rutherford of Jackson, California, was a burglary suspect who police say was armed with a knife when they shot and killed him.