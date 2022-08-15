MOSES LAKE — Two people were killed in an early Monday morning trailer fire near Moses Lake.
Grant County Fire District 5 responded about 3:45 a.m. to the Cougar Campers RV Park in the Wheeler community, located east of Moses Lake. Fire crews arrived to find a fifth-wheel travel trailer fully-involved in fire.
The bodies of two people were found inside the trailer after the fire was extinguished, according to the sheriff’s office.
The two bodies are in the care of the Grant County Coroner’s Office to verify identity and perform autopsies.
The Grant County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.