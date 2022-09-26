ROYAL CITY — Two people are taken to the hospital following a collision Monday on Dodson Road near Royal City.
A tire service truck was heading west on Road 12 Southwest and reportedly failed to stop at the stop sign at the Dodson Road intersection, according to the sheriff’s office.
The truck collided with a potato truck heading north on Dodson Road.
Two occupants in the tire service truck were taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake for their injuries. The driver of the potato truck had minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.
The sheriff’s office continues to investigate.