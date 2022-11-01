ELLENSBURG — Two people were taken to the hospital following a collision Monday evening on Interstate 82 near Ellensburg.
Edgar Idler, a 70-year-old Auburn man, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer west on I-82. State troopers say he rear ended a 2019 Tesla as the driver had slowed due to poor visibility.
Idler was not hurt in the wreck. His passenger, 92-year-old Yakima resident Lore Idler, was taken to Kittitas Valley hospital for his injuries. The driver of the Tesla, 41-year-old Moxee resident Casey Huard, was also taken to the hospital. Huard’s passenger was not injured.
The state patrol cited Edgar Idler for following too close.