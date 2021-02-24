BLEWETT PASS - Two people were injured in a Wednesday afternoon wreck on US 97 on Blewett Pass.
Lawrence G. Bennett, a 78-year-old Union Gap man, was driving a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup truck north on Highway 97. State troopers say Bennett had crossed the centerline and struck a 2020 GMC Sierra pickup truck as the driver had swerved to avoid vehicles involved in a prior wreck.
Both pickup trucks came to a stop on the southbound shoulder.
Bennett and his passenger, 73-year-old Kathleen Bennett, were both injured and taken to Cascade Medical Center. No other injuries were reported.
State troopers cited Bennett for driving too fast for conditions.
The wreck was one of three in the same area Wednesday afternoon that left Blewett Pass closed for more than two hours. No other injuries were reported in the other two collisions.