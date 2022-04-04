CASHMERE - Two people were injured in a head-on collision early Saturday morning on Highway 2 in Cashmere.
Gerardo Morales Gonzalez, a 23-year-old Wenatchee man, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Classic east on Highway 2. He reportedly crossed the centerline and struck a 2011 Honda Pilot head-on as the driver had stopped in the left turn lane to Aplets way, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Both vehicles came to rest blocking the highway.
Morales Gonzalez was injured and taken to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. His passenger, a 24-year-old Wenatchee man, was also hurt and taken to the Wenatchee hospital.
The driver of the Honda, a 26-year-old East Wenatchee woman, was not injured.
The state patrol reported Morales Gonzalez was driving impaired. State troopers are seeking a charge of vehicular assault.