DOUGLAS COUNTY — Two people were injured in a collision Monday evening on state Route 174 in Douglas County.
Keelee Wilder Boozer, a 28-year-old Newaukum Prairie resident, was stopped at a stop sign at Leahy Road and SR 174. State troopers say Wilder Boozer, driving a 2015 Subaru Outback, pulled out in front of a 2006 Jeep Commander heading west on SR 174.
The two vehicles collided in the intersection, according to the state patrol.
Wilder Boozer and her passenger, a 76-year-old Nespelem woman, were both taken to Coulee Community Hospital in Grand Coulee for their injuries.
The driver of the Jeep, a 24-year-old Okanogan woman, was not injured.
The state patrol cited Wilder Boozer for failing to yield the right of way.